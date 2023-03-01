ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan to headline Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller ‘Section 84’

March 01, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

This is Bachchan and Dasgupta’s third outing together after ‘Te3n’ and the television series ‘Yudh’

The Hindu Bureau

Amitabh Bachchan | Photo Credit: PTI

Amitabh Bachchan will headline director Ribhu Dasgupta’s upcoming courtroom thriller Section 84

Bachchan will essay the lead role in the film written and directed by Dasgupta. This is their third collaboration after Te3n (2016) and the television series Yudh (2014). 

On working with Bachchan again, Ribhu Dasgupta said in a statement, “I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it.”

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, said, “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr. Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide.“

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Bachchan’s last release was Uunchai (2022). 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US