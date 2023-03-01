March 01, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Amitabh Bachchan will headline director Ribhu Dasgupta’s upcoming courtroom thriller Section 84.

Bachchan will essay the lead role in the film written and directed by Dasgupta. This is their third collaboration after Te3n (2016) and the television series Yudh (2014).

On working with Bachchan again, Ribhu Dasgupta said in a statement, “I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it.”

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, said, “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr. Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide.“

Amitabh Bachchan’s last release was Uunchai (2022).