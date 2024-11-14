‘Secret Level’ trailer: Prime Video’s animated anthology features a variety of videogame classics

Prime Video has released the trailer for its upcoming animated anthology series Secret Level, which brings together a variety of beloved video game worlds in a unique storytelling format. Created by Tim Miller, Secret Level explores popular game universes through a collection of 15 animated shorts, featuring titles like Warhammer 40,000, Pac-Man, Sifu, Mega-Man, and Armored Core.

Set to premiere on December 10, the series will drop multiple episodes through December 17. The trailer teases dynamic and visually diverse scenes, capturing the essence of each game with a blend of action, humor, and nostalgia. Fans will recognize nods to classic and contemporary games alike, from Dungeons & Dragons and Spelunky to The Outer Worlds and Unreal Tournament, promising a mix of adventure and genre-bending narratives.

The voice cast is packed with talent, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, and Temuera Morrison, among others.

The anthology joins Prime Video’s expanding lineup of video game adaptations, following the recent success of Fallout and Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

