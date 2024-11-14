ADVERTISEMENT

‘Secret Level’ trailer: Prime Video’s animated anthology features a variety of videogame classics

Published - November 14, 2024 12:30 pm IST

The voice cast is packed with talent, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, and Temuera Morrison, among others

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Secret Level’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video has released the trailer for its upcoming animated anthology series Secret Level, which brings together a variety of beloved video game worlds in a unique storytelling format. Created by Tim Miller, Secret Level explores popular game universes through a collection of 15 animated shorts, featuring titles like Warhammer 40,000, Pac-Man, Sifu, Mega-Man, and Armored Core.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Secret Level’ teaser: Amazon’s anthology brings videogame stories to life for ‘God of War’, ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ and more

Set to premiere on December 10, the series will drop multiple episodes through December 17. The trailer teases dynamic and visually diverse scenes, capturing the essence of each game with a blend of action, humor, and nostalgia. Fans will recognize nods to classic and contemporary games alike, from Dungeons & Dragons and Spelunky to The Outer Worlds and Unreal Tournament, promising a mix of adventure and genre-bending narratives.

The voice cast is packed with talent, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, and Temuera Morrison, among others.

The anthology joins Prime Video’s expanding lineup of video game adaptations, following the recent success of Fallout and Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US