 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Secret Level’ trailer: Prime Video’s animated anthology features a variety of videogame classics

The voice cast is packed with talent, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, and Temuera Morrison, among others

Published - November 14, 2024 12:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Secret Level’

A still from ‘Secret Level’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video has released the trailer for its upcoming animated anthology series Secret Level, which brings together a variety of beloved video game worlds in a unique storytelling format. Created by Tim Miller, Secret Level explores popular game universes through a collection of 15 animated shorts, featuring titles like Warhammer 40,000, Pac-Man, Sifu, Mega-Man, and Armored Core.

‘Secret Level’ teaser: Amazon’s anthology brings videogame stories to life for ‘God of War’, ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ and more

Set to premiere on December 10, the series will drop multiple episodes through December 17. The trailer teases dynamic and visually diverse scenes, capturing the essence of each game with a blend of action, humor, and nostalgia. Fans will recognize nods to classic and contemporary games alike, from Dungeons & Dragons and Spelunky to The Outer Worlds and Unreal Tournament, promising a mix of adventure and genre-bending narratives.

The voice cast is packed with talent, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, and Temuera Morrison, among others.

The anthology joins Prime Video’s expanding lineup of video game adaptations, following the recent success of Fallout and Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

Published - November 14, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.