‘Secret Level’ teaser: Amazon’s anthology brings videogame stories to life for ‘God of War’, ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ and more

Amazon Prime Video is set to make a significant splash in the gaming and entertainment world with its newly announced adult-animated anthology series, Secret Level. Unveiled during the Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live showcase, Secret Level promises to deliver a unique viewing experience by bringing iconic video game universes to life through animated short stories. The series is slated for release on December 10, streaming exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories.

Secret Level is the latest project from Blur Studio, the creative force behind the critically acclaimed Love, Death & Robots series. This new anthology will explore the rich narratives and intricate worlds of some of the most beloved and anticipated video games, offering fans a fresh perspective on their favorite titles. The series is the brainchild of Tim Miller, who serves as both creator and executive producer, while Dave Wilson, known for his work on Love, Death & Robots – Sonnie’s Edge, takes on the role of executive producer and supervising director.

The teaser trailer for Secret Level, which premiered at Gamescom, showcased the impressive lineup of games that will be featured in the series. With a total of 15 episodes, the games featured in Secret Level are God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Sifu, Warhammer 40K, Unreal Tournament, New World: Aeternum, Dungeons & Dragons, The Outer Worlds 2, Pac-Man, Honor of Kings, Armored Core, Mega Man, Exodus, Spelunky, Crossfire, and Concord. Each episode aims to unlock new adventures and delve deeper into these gaming universes, offering fans a first-of-its-kind experience that brings together more game IPs in a single series than ever before.

