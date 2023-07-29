‘Secret Invasion’ director reacts to mixed reviews

July 29, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

Marvel’s latest series, Secret Invasion, ended on Wednesday with its sixth episode. The series which focuses on Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury opened to mixed reviews.

In a recent interaction with Variety, Ali Selim, who directed all six episodes of the show, responded to the reviews. Stating that he doesn’t feel bad about the mixed reviews, Selim said, “If you had unanimously good reviews, every movie would gross $10 billion, trillion dollars, right? (Projects) resonate with different people at different times for different reasons, and Marvel has a very devoted — even rabid — fan base who have expectations and when their expectations aren’t fulfilled, they move in the other direction; they give it a thumbs down.”

“I don’t know — is it our job to fulfil their expectations? Or to tell the story that we’re telling? So, it’s a tricky thing. I would love it if everybody loved it, but I also don’t have that expectation myself, so I feel great about the response to it,” he added.

Secret Invasion also stars Emilia Clarke, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.