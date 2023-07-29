HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Secret Invasion’ director reacts to mixed reviews

Samuel L Jackson headlines the series which also stars Emilia Clarke, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir

July 29, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury in a still from ‘Secret Invasion’

Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury in a still from ‘Secret Invasion’ | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel’s latest series, Secret Invasion, ended on Wednesday with its sixth episode. The series which focuses on Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury opened to mixed reviews.

ALSO READ
Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ episode one review: Nick Fury battles inner demons and a Skrull rebellion in series opener

In a recent interaction with Variety, Ali Selim, who directed all six episodes of the show, responded to the reviews. Stating that he doesn’t feel bad about the mixed reviews, Selim said, “If you had unanimously good reviews, every movie would gross $10 billion, trillion dollars, right? (Projects) resonate with different people at different times for different reasons, and Marvel has a very devoted — even rabid — fan base who have expectations and when their expectations aren’t fulfilled, they move in the other direction; they give it a thumbs down.”

“I don’t know — is it our job to fulfil their expectations? Or to tell the story that we’re telling? So, it’s a tricky thing. I would love it if everybody loved it, but I also don’t have that expectation myself, so I feel great about the response to it,” he added.

Secret Invasion also stars Emilia Clarke, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.