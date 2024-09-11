ADVERTISEMENT

Season two of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ gets a premiere date

Updated - September 11, 2024 01:49 pm IST

The celebrity chat series had kickstarted on the streamer's platform with its first season in June this year

PTI

Team of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’  | Photo Credit: @NetflixIndiaOfficial/X

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by comic and actor Kapil Sharma, will return with its second season on September 21, Netflix announced on Wednesday. The streamer shared the news in a video announcement posted on its social media handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapil Sharma confirms second season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix

"Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st Feptember se. Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show har Shanivaar Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par!" Netflix wrote in the caption.

The celebrity chat series had kickstarted on the streamer's platform with its first season in June this year. The Great Indian Kapil Show featured several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, cricketer Rohit Sharma and international singer Ed Sheeran across episodes.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol get emotional on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Besides Sharma, the show, which premiered in March on the streamer, also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watch the announcement video here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US