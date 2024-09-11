GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Season two of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ gets a premiere date

The celebrity chat series had kickstarted on the streamer's platform with its first season in June this year

Updated - September 11, 2024 01:49 pm IST

PTI
Team of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ 

Team of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’  | Photo Credit: @NetflixIndiaOfficial/X

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by comic and actor Kapil Sharma, will return with its second season on September 21, Netflix announced on Wednesday. The streamer shared the news in a video announcement posted on its social media handles.

"Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st Feptember se. Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show har Shanivaar Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par!" Netflix wrote in the caption.

The celebrity chat series had kickstarted on the streamer's platform with its first season in June this year. The Great Indian Kapil Show featured several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, cricketer Rohit Sharma and international singer Ed Sheeran across episodes.

Besides Sharma, the show, which premiered in March on the streamer, also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.

Watch the announcement video here:

Published - September 11, 2024 01:48 pm IST

