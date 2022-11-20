Season 4 of acclaimed Israeli series 'Fauda' to premiere at IFFI 2022

November 20, 2022 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The much-awaited fourth season of the critically-acclaimed Israeli series Fauda will premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Creators and executive producers Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff will attend the November 27 premiere of the show here. "We're so excited to come to India for the Asian premiere of 'Fauda' season 4. It's incredible that this story has resonated so strongly with fans in India and we really appreciate all the love and support over the last three seasons. We can't wait to see the reaction for season 4," Raz and Issacharoff said in a statement.

Season four will launch globally on Netflix next year.

As the IFFI celebrates unique stories from different regions and cultures, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said they are happy to host the team of Fauda at the film gala.

"At the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), unique stories in diverse languages, from all regions, ethnicity, and cultures are honoured and celebrated. With OTT coming forward to premiere and feature their content at the festival, our endeavour is to offer fresh narratives, creative ideas and new perspectives into the world.

"We have an effective audio-visual treaty with Israel and that makes us more than happy to host the internationally renowned stars of the region at the 53rd IFFI this year," added the minister.

Fauda, which premiered in 2015, focuses on the Israel and Palestine conflict. The upcoming season sees the story move beyond Israel where Doron (Raz) is in pursuit of a threat that has him crossing continents in his most dangerous mission yet.

The Indian remake of the series, titled Tanaav, recently premiered on SonyLIV.

During the festival, Raz and Issacharoff will also take part in a fireside chat on Storytelling in The Era of Global Entertainment with actor Rajkummar Rao and Monika Shergill, VP of Content, Netflix India.

Netflix will also premiere Neeraj Pandey's series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Anvita Dutt's film Qala and Guillermo del Toro's animated musical fantasy film Pinocchio at the festival.

OTT platforms were introduced in the IFFI line-up for the first time in its 2021 edition. The 53rd edition of IFFI, which will open on Sunday evening, will run till November 28.