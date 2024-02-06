ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2 of ‘The Night Agent’ goes on floors

February 06, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

The new season, consisting of ten episodes, will have Shawn Ryan as the creator and showrunner

The Hindu Bureau

From the sets of ‘The Night Agent’  | Photo Credit: @netflix/X

OTT giant Netflix has announced the shooting of the second season of The Night Agent has commenced. A post on the streamer’s X profile confirmed the news which features the series’ lead Gabriel Basso holding a clapboard. 

The series, based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, is about “a low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Basso) who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

The new season, consisting of ten episodes, will have Shawn Ryan as the creator and showrunner. The Night Agent also stars Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon and Phoenix Raei among other while Amanda Warren, Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears are the newest additions to the cast list. 

More details, including the streaming date of the new season is expected soon. 

