GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Season 2 of ‘The Night Agent’ goes on floors

The new season, consisting of ten episodes, will have Shawn Ryan as the creator and showrunner

February 06, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
From the sets of ‘The Night Agent’ 

From the sets of ‘The Night Agent’  | Photo Credit: @netflix/X

OTT giant Netflix has announced the shooting of the second season of The Night Agent has commenced. A post on the streamer’s X profile confirmed the news which features the series’ lead Gabriel Basso holding a clapboard. 

ALSO READ
‘The Night Agent’ series review: A genre show that delivers exactly what it promises
ALSO READ
‘Murder Mubarak’ gets a premiere date on Netflix

The series, based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, is about “a low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Basso) who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

The new season, consisting of ten episodes, will have Shawn Ryan as the creator and showrunner. The Night Agent also stars Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon and Phoenix Raei among other while Amanda Warren, Brittany Snow and Teddy Sears are the newest additions to the cast list. 

More details, including the streaming date of the new season is expected soon. 

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.