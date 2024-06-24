‘SDT 18’: Sai Durgha Tej’s next goes on floors

Actor Sai Durgha Tej, who was seen in last year’s Virupaksha and Bro is next working on his 18th project which is reportedly planned as a pan-Indian film. The film, tentatively titled SDT 18, was announced recently.

The actor took to X to share the news about the film along with a poster which stated that the film had gone on floors. The poster features a lone green tree amidst a desert that is surrounded by landmines.

MY NEXT #SDT18 ✊

This one will be more than special.



Need all your love & blessings 🙏🏼



All the best to us @rohithkp_dir 🤗



Glad to be associating with @niran_reddy@chaitanyaniran & @Primeshowtweetspic.twitter.com/wFhvFAELZb — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) June 21, 2024

SDT 18 will be helmed by debutant director Rohith KP. K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment are bankrolling the project.

“This film will be a grand production to be made on a tremendous budget. Sai Durgha Tej portrays a powerful character in this high-octane, period-action drama. The first shooting schedule is currently underway on a massive set built specifically for the first schedule only. We will be sharing more details about the project soon,” the producers said in a statement.

While the rest of the film’s cast and crew details are yet to be revealed, the film is being planned as a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.