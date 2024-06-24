GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘SDT 18’: Sai Durgha Tej’s next goes on floors

Debutant director Rohith KP helms the film which is produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment

Published - June 24, 2024 12:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sai Durgha Tej

Sai Durgha Tej | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Sai Durgha Tej, who was seen in last year’s Virupaksha and Bro is next working on his 18th project which is reportedly planned as a pan-Indian film. The film, tentatively titled SDT 18, was announced recently.

The actor took to X to share the news about the film along with a poster which stated that the film had gone on floors. The poster features a lone green tree amidst a desert that is surrounded by landmines.

SDT 18 will be helmed by debutant director Rohith KP. K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of Primeshow Entertainment are bankrolling the project.

“This film will be a grand production to be made on a tremendous budget. Sai Durgha Tej portrays a powerful character in this high-octane, period-action drama. The first shooting schedule is currently underway on a massive set built specifically for the first schedule only. We will be sharing more details about the project soon,” the producers said in a statement.

While the rest of the film’s cast and crew details are yet to be revealed, the film is being planned as a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

