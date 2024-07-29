SDCC | Steve Zahn joins cast of ‘Silo’ season 2

Actor Steve Zahn, who is known for his roles in 'Reality Bites', 'Out of Sight', 'Stuart Little', 'Daddy Day Care', among others, has joined the cast of the sci-fi series 'Silo' for season two, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The makers recently made an announcement about the show and its release date. Steve along with star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, Common, creator and showrunner Graham Yost and executive producer Hugh Howey made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

During the panel, the premiere date for season two was also announced as November 15. The 10-episode second season will begin with the first episode on Apple TV+, with one episode released weekly on the streaming service every Friday until January 17, 2025.

The cast for the second season includes Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

'Silo' is based on Howey's novel series and focuses on the final 10,000 denizens of Earth as they attempt to stay safe in the titular mile-deep home underneath the toxic world above them. The reason for the silo's existence is unknown, and those who try to learn more about it find themselves facing deadly consequences.

The executive producers of the show are Yost, Ferguson, Howey, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Morten Tyldum, Fred Golan, Remi Aubuchon and AMC Studios. 'Silo''s first season is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

