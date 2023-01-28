HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Screened BBC documentary in institute’s campus: FTII Pune students’ association

Throughout history, the association's statement said, the banning of literature, music, and in recent times, media, has been a sign of a crumbling society

January 28, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

PTI
People watch the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ screened by CITU at Petta Junction in Kochi on Friday

People watch the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ screened by CITU at Petta Junction in Kochi on Friday | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The students’ association of the Film and Television Institute of India screened the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots on the campus of the premier acting school here, said the student body on Saturday.

“On 26/01/23, we screened the banned BBC documentary ‘The Modi Question’ at FTII,” said a statement issued by the FTII Students’ Association.

The Centre had last week directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary “India: The Modi Question”. The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Throughout history, the association's statement said, the banning of literature, music, and in recent times, media, has been a sign of a crumbling society.

“The act of scrutiny should be welcomed by our elected representatives. Instead, they quickly tag it as false propaganda and try to shove it under the rug. They should know that the sure-fire way for something to be watched is to ban it.

“However, the BBC documentary barely scratches the surface of the kind of violence that has been perpetuated throughout the country for a dedicated, singular, vicious purpose. It would be startling to us if anyone in India was surprised by the happenings in this documentary,” said the students’ association.

FTII Registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi said, “It is being reported that a group of students screened the documentary. The matter will be looked into.”

Over the past few days, students at many educational institutes, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Ambedkar University in the national capital, have tried to screen the controversial BBC documentary.

In Kerala, the Congress screened the programme on Thursday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.