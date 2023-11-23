ADVERTISEMENT

‘Scream 7’ set for creative reboot after the exit of Jenna Ortega

November 23, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Losing Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, two main leads instrumental in revitalising an ageing franchise, has put the future of the film in limbo

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Scream 6’. | Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures/YouTube

The seventh film of the Scream franchise is in a creative conundrum after losing two of its stars this week. Spyglass, the film’s producer, fired Melissa Barrera, over her social media messages that the company that it deemed to be antisemitic (posts regarding the Israel-Hamas war).

A day after the development, Jenna Ortega dropped out of the film. Losing two main leads who were instrumental in reinventing the dying franchise now puts the film’s future in limbo. Ortega dropped out due to a scheduling conflict with the second season of the Netflix show Wednesday. Barrera and Ortega play sisters in the franchise. As of now, Christopher Landon remains on board as the director.

ALSO READ
Melissa Barrera dropped from next 'Scream' sequel after social media posts on Israel-Hamas war

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the writers of the previous two Scream films, are set to work on a fresh draft. Scream 7 is now in need of new protagonists. The franchise has a host of characters still alive or those who could be reanimated. One of them is Neve Campbell, who appeared in 2022’s Scream but opted out of the following installment owing to a salary dispute. Another actor in fray is Courteney Cox.

ALSO READ:First look of Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones from ‘Finestkind’ out

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The production house Spyglass is yet to comment on the issue. The makers had planned to release the seventh part in 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US