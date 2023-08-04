Scrapped ‘Batman’ film starring Ben Affleck included 80 years of comic book lore

August 04, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

Former storyboard artist Jay Oliva has claimed that the shelved Batman film, starring Ben Affleck, had packed almost a century’s worth of Batman mythos in it. In a recent interview with Inverse, Oliva, who left DC in 2017, called the scrapped film an unprecedented interpretation of the superhero.

Oliva said, “I can’t really say too much other than it was awesome. I’ve worked on a lot of Batman things and what was really cool about it was, it was tying together a lot of really cool Batman storylines that had never been really explored. It was the best. It was amazing.”

He added, “Ben’s story was going to cover something that had never really been covered in comics but was building off of storylines in the Batman mythos over the last 80 years and approaching it from a new kind of perspective. It was very clever and there were a lot of things about it that I really loved that I wish that had come to fruition.” Olivia also stated that Affleck, who co-wrote the script with Chris Terrio and Geoff Johns, had multiple drafts completed.

“It was a really great project in the beginning. Ben had to step away for personal reasons, and I totally understood, but the time that I spent with Ben working on the project was fantastic. Maybe someday I can spill the beans, but I still can’t talk about it,” Oliva said.

Interestingly, cinematographer Robert Richardson had earlier revealed that Affleck’s script was going to be set in Arkham Asylum, focussing on the titular hero’s mental health. Eventually, the film later became The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson which was written and directed by Matt Reeves.

Affleck reprised his role in The Flash which was released earlier this year and also announced that he wasn’t interested in developing a new Batman film under the new DC leadership headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.