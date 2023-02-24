Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss to tour India in March

February 24, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Scottish comedy star and writer Daniel Sloss is set to make his India debut of his world tour, Daniel Sloss: CAN’T.

Sloss will perform across 3 cities in India starting with Bengaluru on March 16 (Chowdiah Memorial Hall) and New Delhi on March 17 (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium). His final act will be in Mumbai on March 18 (Mehboob Studios).

Known for his unique brand of dark humour, Sloss rose to fame with shows like HUBRiS and X. He has toured 54 countries so far and also delivered the hit Netflix specials Dark and Jigsaw.

BookMyShow is the producer of the Indian leg of Daniel Sloss: CAN’T global tour.

Commenting on his first-ever India outing for his tour, Daniel Sloss said, “I’ve wanted to perform in India for a long time and I’m thrilled to finally get the opportunity. It’s been a long time coming but now it’s here; Indian fans on my social media can stop finally pestering me to come! I look forward to seeing you all very soon and to being part of India’s very first Laughing Dead Comedy Festival. See you on March 16, 17 and 18!”

The final performance of his Daniel Sloss: CAN’T India Tour will end with the show headlining the much-awaited Laughing Dead Comedy Festival in Mumbai (March 18 and 19)

Apart from Daniel Sloss, comedians at the festival will include Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Varun Thakur, Daniel Fernandes, Neeti Palta, Varun Grover and others.