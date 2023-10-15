HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ trailer: Sex Bob-Omb’s bass player is back in an anime avatar

The series, a follow-up to the 2010 live-action film ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’, premieres on November 17

October 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’

A still from ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The trailer of the upcoming animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was released by Netflix on Sunday. Based on the graphic novel series ‘Scott Pilgrim’ by Bryan Lee O’Malley, the eight-episode Netflix series follows up Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, a popular 2010 live-action comedy film directed by Edgar Wright and starring Michael Cera in the lead role.

ALSO READ
‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ game review: A tribute to 16-bit beat-em-ups

The trailer begins with Scott Pilgrim dreaming about Ramona Flowers, the love of his life. But he soon realises that he has to defeat seven evil exes of Ramona to date her. The trailer also brings back Scott’s much-loved indie band, Sex Bob-Omb.

The animated series ‘readapts’ the story of its eponymous hero, a 22-year-old high school student in Toronto who plays bass, and Ramona, the new girl he falls for.

ALSO READ
‘Invincible’ Season 2 trailer: Will Mark Grayson turn out to be like his father?

The anime series brings back the original cast of the 2010 film. Cera returns in the titular role, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Ramona, Kieran Culkin plays Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick plays Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson plays Envy Adams, Alison Pill plays Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza plays Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons plays young Neil, Mark Webber plays Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong plays Knives Chau. Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman play the Evil Exes.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is written and executive produced by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski. The series premieres on Netflix on November 17

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / cartoons and animation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.