Scarlett Johansson’s new film is a crime thriller

Titled ‘Featherwood’, the will have Johansson portraying Carol Blevins, a heroin addict and “Aryan Princess featherwood”

February 10, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

ANI
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Scarlett Johansson will be seen next in a crime thriller titled Featherwood. As per Deadline, Johansson will portray Carol Blevins, a heroin addict and "Aryan Princess featherwood" (property of a gang member) who became one of the FBI's most important informants during an epic, six-year investigation into the murderous, neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate known as the Aryan Brotherhood Of Texas.

ALSO READ
Scarlett Johansson sues AI app for unauthorised use of her image and voice

Blevins, who lived with the gang, memorized details, pre-empted murders and interrupted robberies, helped convict 13 members of the group. However, her harrowing journey left her with significant physical and mental scars and she lives under constant threat of reprisal by the ABT.

Featherwood is based on the award-winning, six-part Dallas Morning News article by Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Farwell. American Honey and Big Little Lies fame director Andrea Arnold is likely to direct the film. Johansson, 39, will produce with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn under their These Pictures banner. Script comes from Ned Benson, writer-director on Searchlight's upcoming movie The Greatest Hits, and a writer on Marvel's Johansson starrer Black Widow.

