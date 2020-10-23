Scarlett Johansson to headline Sebastian Lelio’s ‘Bride’

23 October 2020 13:21 IST

The actor is currently awaiting the release of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie ‘Black Widow’

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson will topline Apple and A24’s upcoming sci-fi drama “Bride.”

Sebastian Lelio, the director of Oscar-winning movie “A Fantastic Woman”, will helm the movie, being touted as a “genre-bending feature”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a woman created to be an ideal wife: the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur.

“When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation,” the official logline read.

Lelio will pen the film’s screenplay along with Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Johansson, 35, will produce the feature alongside Jonathan Lia through their banner These Pictures. Keenan Flynn will serve as a co-producer.

Johansson is currently awaiting the release of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie “Black Widow”. The movie, which was originally scheduled to open worldwide earlier this year, will now release in May 2021.