In a united show of support, Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and other Marvel Cinematic Universe actors have rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris, urging voters to back her against former president Donald Trump. In a lighthearted yet powerful video shared by Mark Ruffalo, the group, dubbed “the Avengers,” reassembled to emphasize the stakes of the upcoming election.

The video features Johansson gathering her Marvel co-stars on a FaceTime call, greeting them with a nod to their superhero roots. “Thanks for jumping on the call,” she says, to which Don Cheadle playfully replies, “I think you mean assembling.” Joining them were Danai Gurira, Paul Bettany, and Ruffalo himself.

The actors express their enthusiasm for supporting Harris and encourage viewers to engage actively in the election. Gurira even suggests a catchphrase: “Kamala Forever,” drawing from her role in Black Panther, while the group settles on “I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m down with democracy.”

Alongside the video, Ruffalo issued a serious reminder on social media, warning of potential rollbacks on key issues like women’s reproductive rights, climate action, LGBTQIA+ rights, and more. “This is real,” he wrote, urging followers to vote and bring friends along. “No matter what, you are a hero.”

