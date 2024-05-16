ADVERTISEMENT

‘Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga’: Hansal Mehta announces next ‘Scam’ series

Updated - May 16, 2024 02:03 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 01:37 pm IST

The new installment in the ‘Scam’ series will focus on the journey of late businessman and Sahara group founder Subrata Roy

The Hindu Bureau

The poster for ‘Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has announced the next edition of the Scam franchise. Titled Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga, it will focus on the journey of controversial late businessman and Sahara group founder Subrata Roy.

Subrata Roy started the conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar in 1978. He was investigated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for illegally raising over Rs. 24,000 crore from investors, leading to a famous dispute and case.

In 2014, Roy was arrested for failing to appear before the Supreme Court in a contempt case over the non-refund of dues. He spent time in Tihar Jail before being released on parole.

Battling health issues, Subrata Roy passed away in November, 2023. He was 75.

Hansal’s new series is based on the book Sahara: the Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay. He had previously directed the megahit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and developed Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

“In the early 2000s, the glamourous Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approx. 25,000 crore rupees still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the Scam continue to reverberate even today,” read a note from the makers.

“Scam is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with Applause and Sony LIV to bring this larger than life story alive,” Hansal Mehta said.

Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga will stream on SonyLIV. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment.

