SC to organise ‘Laapataa Ladies’ screening on Friday for judges; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to attend

Published - August 09, 2024 11:44 am IST

A circular of the apex court said that screening of the movie is part of the activities organised during the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India

ANI

A still from ‘Laapataa Ladies’

The Supreme Court on Friday will screen the Hindi movie 'Laapataa Ladies' for all the Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and members of the registry.

The screening will also be attended by the movie's producers, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and film director Kiran Rao. A circular of the apex court said that screening of the movie is part of the activities organised during the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, at the auditorium of the apex court's administrative building complex; the movie will be screened from 4.15 to 6.20 pm.

"As part of the activities organized during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, the producer, will also be present during the screening," the circular stated.

