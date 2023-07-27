HamberMenu
‘Saw X’ gets an Indian release date 

Kevin Greutert, who directed ‘Saw VI’ (2009) and ‘Saw 3D’ (2010) makes his directorial comeback to the franchise after 13 long years

July 27, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New poster of ‘Saw X’

New poster of ‘Saw X’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Lionsgate has announced the release date of the horror film Saw X. The tenth instalment in the franchise will hit theatres on September 29. The first-look poster was also released earlier today. 

A synopsis from the makers read, “John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing instalment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and Saw II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”

Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI (2009) and Saw 3D (2010) makes his directorial comeback to the franchise after 13 long years. The film stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnove Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach.

