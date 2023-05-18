ADVERTISEMENT

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in a swoony musical

May 18, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will release in theatres on June 29

The Hindu Bureau

Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Following their pairing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have teamed again on Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film’s teaser was unveiled on Thursday.

ALSO READ
‘Shehzada’ movie review: Kartik Aaryan can’t salvage this prince of pointless banter

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is billed as a musical romance. The teaser presents a lushly grand world where Satyaprem (Kartik) and Katha (Kiara) are deeply in love with each other. We follow their romance across several breathtaking locations, and, in one shot, see them getting married outside a palatial abode. However, it’s not all roses as the couple is seen weeping in one scene.

ALSO READ
‘Freddy’ Hindi movie review: Kartik Aaryan can’t cure this unimaginative thriller

Sameer Vidwans had previously directed the National Award-winning 2019 Marathi film Anandi Gopal.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. It will release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US