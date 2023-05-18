‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in a swoony musical

May 18, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Following their pairing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have teamed again on Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film’s teaser was unveiled on Thursday.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is billed as a musical romance. The teaser presents a lushly grand world where Satyaprem (Kartik) and Katha (Kiara) are deeply in love with each other. We follow their romance across several breathtaking locations, and, in one shot, see them getting married outside a palatial abode. However, it’s not all roses as the couple is seen weeping in one scene.

Sameer Vidwans had previously directed the National Award-winning 2019 Marathi film Anandi Gopal.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. It will release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

