Satyadev, Tamannaah in ‘Love Mocktail’ Telugu remake

14 July 2020 14:15 IST

The Kannada romance ‘Love Mocktail’ will be remade in Telugu by Nagashekhar

Actors Satyadev Kancharana and Tamannaah Bhatia will headline the Telugu remake of the Kannada romance Love Mocktail. Released earlier this year, the Kannada musical (with Raghu Dixit as the composer) directed by and starring debutant Krishna was about the male protagonist getting nostalgic about his past romances.

The Telugu remake will be helmed by director Nagashekar who will also be co-producing the film with Bhavani Ravi. The Telugu film will have music by Kala Bhairava and cinematography by Satya Hegde.

According to a statement from the unit, shooting is expected to commence in mid-September. Details of the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Satyadev-starrer Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya directed by Venkatesh Maha is expected to stream soon on Netflix. This film is a remake of the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram. Tamannaah was last seen in Telugu in a cameo in the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru early this year.