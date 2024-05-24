ADVERTISEMENT

‘Satyabhama’: Kajal Aggarwal’s suspense thriller gets new release date

Published - May 24, 2024 03:25 pm IST

The crime thriller also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N and Prajwal Yadma

The Hindu Bureau

Posters of ‘Satyabhama’ | Photo Credit: @AurumArtsOffl/X

Actor Kajal Aggarwal’s much-anticipated suspense thriller, Satyabhama, which has been in the making for quite some time, has locked a new release date. The film, directed by Suman Chikkala, is set to release in theatres on June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers announced the release with a special poster featuring Kajal Aggarwal as the titular police officer.

Kajal Aggarwal to be part of Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Satyabhama is billed as a gripping crime-thriller, and a previously released teaser of the film showed glimpses of Kajal as a suspended cop on a mission to solve a case. “ACP Satyabhama confronts her haunted past, diving into a high-stakes investigation to find a missing man. As she unravels dark secrets in various towns cloaked in shadows, redemption hangs in the balance. Will she triumph over the past or be consumed by its shadows?” reads the official plot description.

Produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the crime thriller also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N and Prajwal Yadma among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With music composed by Sricharan Pakala, Satyabhama has cinematography and editing by Vishnu Besi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US