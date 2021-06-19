Satya Dev, Roopa Koduvayur in music video for COVID-19 warriors

HYDERABAD

Actor Nani presents a Tamil-Telugu music video for frontline warriors, featuring actors Satya Dev and Roopa Koduvayur

Actors Satya Dev and Roopa Koduvayur, who worked together in the 2020 Telugu film Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya, have come together again for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual music video. Presented by actor Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema and executed by Hyderabad-based content production house Chai Bisket, the music video is dedicated to COVID-19 frontline warriors who risked their lives during the pandemic.

The Telugu lyrics for the song ‘Daare Leda’ are penned by KK (Krishna Kumar) and the Tamil lyrics for ‘Vaanam Thondraadho’ are by Madhan Karky. Both versions are sung by Roshan Sebastian.

Composed by Vijay Bulganin, the songs feature Satya Dev and Roopa as a doctor couple — Dr Karthik, a pulmonologist and Dr Shruthi, a general physician. They rarely get to spend with each other given their differing duty schedules. They look forward to their first wedding anniversary, but on the eventful day Karthik learns he has tested positive for COVID-19. When he arrives home, he urges his wife to carry on with her responsibilities at the hospital. Though she hesitates, she tells him that her patients need her more than him. The video concludes with Nani, in a brief appearance, emphasising the importance of wearing masks, so as to minimise the case load on hospitals.

The video is intended to be a tribute to doctors who stake their lives and that of their families, as well as other frontline workers who continue to work tirelessly during the pandemic. Directed by Sumanth Prabhas, the video also advises against patients and their families attacking doctors when things go awry.