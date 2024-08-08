GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Saturday Night’ gets first look at Jason Reitman’s 90-minute ‘SNL’ chronicle

‘Saturday Night’ unfolds in real time, chronicling the 90 minutes leading up to the historic first episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ on October 11, 1975

Published - August 08, 2024 03:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look at Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’

First look at Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ | Photo Credit: X/ @DiscussingFilm

Jason Reitman’s upcoming film Saturday Night has offered a first glimpse into its 1975-set narrative through newly released photos. The film, which wrapped production in April, is already generating buzz, with test screenings last month drawing rave reviews. Sony Pictures appears eager to capitalize on the positive reception, suggesting that a trailer release or an announcement for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) could be imminent.

Saturday Night unfolds in real time, chronicling the 90 minutes leading up to the historic first episode of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. The film delves into the chaos and creativity of the young comedians and writers who were tasked with launching what would become an iconic television show. Reitman and his team conducted extensive research, interviewing nearly everyone involved in that original episode—from cast members to NBC pages, and even members of Billy Preston’s band.

The ensemble cast includes rising stars and seasoned actors alike, such as Gabriel LaBelle, Dylan O’Brien, Cory Michael Smith, Rachel Sennott, and Lamorne Morris. Notable names like Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, and Jon Batiste also add to the film’s star power.

Reitman, known for his work on films like Juno, Up in the Air, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directs the film. Saturday Night is set to hit theaters on October 11, aligning perfectly with the anniversary of the first Saturday Night Live broadcast.

