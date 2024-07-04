ADVERTISEMENT

Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar board Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

Updated - July 04, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 12:46 pm IST

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the 2025 Eid release also features Rashmika Mandanna

The Hindu Bureau

AR Murugadoss, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar

Actor Sathyaraj, renowned for his iconic role as Kattappa in the Baahubali franchise, has boarded the cast of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Sikandar. The veteran Southern star is joined by Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar in AR Murugadoss’ action venture. The two actors recently started shooting for the film, according to a press note from the makers

Accused planned to attack Salman Khan at film shoot, say Panvel police; file chargesheet

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. The film is said to feature expansive aerial stunts.

AR Murugadoss had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie Jai Ho, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit Stalin. The filmmaker is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar

Sikandar is slated for release on Eid, 2025.

