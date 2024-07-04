Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar board Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

Actor Sathyaraj, renowned for his iconic role as Kattappa in the Baahubali franchise, has boarded the cast of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Sikandar. The veteran Southern star is joined by Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar in AR Murugadoss’ action venture. The two actors recently started shooting for the film, according to a press note from the makers

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. The film is said to feature expansive aerial stunts.

AR Murugadoss had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie Jai Ho, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit Stalin. The filmmaker is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini, Thuppakki, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Sarkar.

Sikandar is slated for release on Eid, 2025.