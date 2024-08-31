ADVERTISEMENT

Sathyaraj is introduced as Rajasekar in Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Updated - August 31, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Produced by Sun Pictures and also starring Shruti Haasan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir, ‘Coolie’ is superstar Rajinikanth’s 171st movie

The Hindu Bureau

Sathyaraj in Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’. | Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X

The makers of Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, have released the first-look poster of actor Sathyaraj from the movie. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st movie.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to clash with Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ at the box office

In an intense poster, Sathyaraj is introduced as Rajasekar and the actor is seen holding an electric wire. Interestingly, Rajasekhar is the name of the director of Vikram, the 1986 Tamil film starring Kamal Haasan. The film also had Sathyaraj in a prominent role.

Years later, Lokesh collaborated with Kamal Haasan to make a spiritual successor of the film, also titled Vikram. (2022). With Coolie, Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth are set to share screen space after Mr Bharath in 1986.

Soubin Shahir, actor and producer of the blockbuster Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, is set to play Dayal in Coolie. Shruti Haasan has been introduced as Preethi while Akkineni Nagarjuna will play the role of Simon.

ALSO READ:Nagarjuna joins Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s star-studded ‘Coolie’ ensemble

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan. His 170th film is directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. Also featuring Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier, Vettaiyan will hit the screens worldwide on October 10.

