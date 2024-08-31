Sathyaraj is introduced as Rajasekar in Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

The makers of Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, have released the first-look poster of actor Sathyaraj from the movie. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an intense poster, Sathyaraj is introduced as Rajasekar and the actor is seen holding an electric wire. Interestingly, Rajasekhar is the name of the director of Vikram, the 1986 Tamil film starring Kamal Haasan. The film also had Sathyaraj in a prominent role.

Years later, Lokesh collaborated with Kamal Haasan to make a spiritual successor of the film, also titled Vikram. (2022). With Coolie, Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth are set to share screen space after Mr Bharath in 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soubin Shahir, actor and producer of the blockbuster Malayalam film Manjummel Boys, is set to play Dayal in Coolie. Shruti Haasan has been introduced as Preethi while Akkineni Nagarjuna will play the role of Simon.

ALSO READ:Nagarjuna joins Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s star-studded ‘Coolie’ ensemble

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan. His 170th film is directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. Also featuring Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier, Vettaiyan will hit the screens worldwide on October 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.