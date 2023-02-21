ADVERTISEMENT

Sathyaraj and Sibiraj reunite for ‘Jackson Durai’ sequel

February 21, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Filmmaker PV Dharanidharan, who helmed the first film, is returning as the director for the sequel

The Hindu Bureau

Sathyaraj and Sibiraj with crew members of ‘Jackson Durai’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran actor Sathyaraj had previously shared screen space with his son and actor Sibiraj in films like Jore, Vetrivel Sakthivel and Kovai Brothers. The duo was last seen together in the 2016 horror comedy film Jackson Durai. The film is now getting a sequel and the two actors are reuniting for this project after seven years.

Sibiraj took to Twitter, confirming the project and revealing the title as Jackson Durai The Second Chapter.

Filmmaker PV Dharanidharan, who helmed the first film, is returning as the director for the sequel which is produced by Sri Green Productions. Samyuktha Viswanathan of Enga Hostel-fame has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Also starring Sharath Ravi and Mani HK, the film will have music by Siddharth Vipin and cinematography by Kalyan Venkatraman. Apart from Tamil, the film will also release in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

