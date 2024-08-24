GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Satheesan demands Ranjith’s resignation as film academy chairman

Published - August 24, 2024 03:41 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau
Director Ranjith in a scene from Koode

Director Ranjith in a scene from Koode | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Opposition leader VD Satheesan has demanded the registration of filmmaker Ranjith from the post of chairman of Kerala Chalachithra Academy in the wake of a Bengali woman actor accusing him of harassing her.

Talking to the media here on Saturday (August 24, 2024), Mr. Satheesan said while he agreed with Culture Minister Saji Cherian’s statement that Ranjith had made big contributions to Malayalam cinema, he expected Mr. Ranjith to step down in the wake of the allegation. “There’s a need to investigate the charge against Mr. Ranjith,” he said. 

Clamour for director Ranjith’s resignation grows over actor Sreelekha Mitra’s allegations against him

While the Opposition did not intend to besmirch the innocents, its pro-women stance remained steadfast. The stance of the government that it would not investigate the allegations had cast a shadow over the film world, Mr. Satheesan said. 

He took potshots at Minister Mr. Cherian for citing the solar scam-related case against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as an example. “It comes from an admission of guilt. That’s why the minister said the move to slap a case against the late Mr. Chandy turned out to be a futile exercise,” he said.  

In light of the government’s reluctance to file cases based on the revelations in the Hema Committee report unless the survivors came forward to complain, Mr. Cherian should step down as minister as his stances are “in violation of his oath of office”, Mr. Satheesan said. 

Related Topics

entertainment (general) / Indian cinema / Malayalam cinema / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.