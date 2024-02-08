Sasikumar, Lijomol Jose film with Sathyasiva titled ‘Freedom’

February 08, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

We had previously reported that Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose (of Jai Bhim fame) are set to star in a thriller directed by Sathyasiva. It’s now known that the film is titled Freedom.

The makers of the film released first look images featuring the stars. Sasikumar took to X to share it too.

Pandian Parasuram of Vijayaganapathy’s Pictures is producing the movie which is said to be based on a real-life event that took place in the 90s.

Bollywood’s Sudev Nair will be seen as the antagonist in this film, which has an ensemble star cast of Saravanan, Malavika of KGF fame, Bose Venkat, Mu. Ramasamy, Ramesh Khanna, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghibran will compose the music for the film while NS Uthayakumar has been roped in as the cinematographer. Srikanth NB is the editor. Apart from Tamil, the film will be released theatrically soon in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.