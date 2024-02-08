ADVERTISEMENT

Sasikumar, Lijomol Jose film with Sathyasiva titled ‘Freedom’

February 08, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Apart from Tamil, the film will be released theatrically soon in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Freedom’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose (of Jai Bhim fame) are set to star in a thriller directed by Sathyasiva. It’s now known that the film is titled Freedom.

ALSO READ
Soori’s film with Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan titled ‘Garudan’

The makers of the film released first look images featuring the stars. Sasikumar took to X to share it too.

ALSO READ
Sasikumar’s next to be helmed by Velraj

Pandian Parasuram of Vijayaganapathy’s Pictures is producing the movie which is said to be based on a real-life event that took place in the 90s.

Bollywood’s Sudev Nair will be seen as the antagonist in this film, which has an ensemble star cast of Saravanan, Malavika of KGF fame, Bose Venkat, Mu. Ramasamy, Ramesh Khanna, and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghibran will compose the music for the film while NS Uthayakumar has been roped in as the cinematographer. Srikanth NB is the editor. Apart from Tamil, the film will be released theatrically soon in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US