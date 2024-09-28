Sasikumar and Simran team up for ‘Good Night’ and ‘Lover’ makers’ next

Sasikumar, who was seen recently in Era Saravanan’s Nandhan, is teaming up with Simran for his next. The untitled film was officially launched on Saturday on the occasion of Sasikumar’s birthday. Interestingly, the two actors have previously starred in Rajinikanth - Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta.

Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the production banner behind films like Good Night and Lover, are bankrolling this new film which is tentatively titled Production No. 5 and Abishan Jeevinth is making his directorial debut with it.

The film also stars Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamalesh, Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, M.S. Bhaskar and Bagavathy Perumal. Arvind Viswanathan is handling cinematography and Sean Roldan is in charge of music. Raj Kamal oversees the art department, and Bharath Vikraman is the editior.

The film is said to be a family entertainer and is jointly produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment’s Pasilian Nazareth, Magesh Raj Pasilian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan. The film’s shooting is scheduled to commence by the first week of October and is planned for release during the Summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar has films like Evidence, Freedom, Naa Naa and Pagaivanuku Arulvai in different stages of development. Simran, who recently starred in Andhagan will next be seen in director Arivazhagan’s Sabdham co-starring Aadhi and Lakshmi Menon. She is also playing the lead in The Last Onehelmed by Lokesh Kumar.