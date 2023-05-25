ADVERTISEMENT

Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra team up for ‘Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban’ director’s next

May 25, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The two actors have previously starred together in the 2014 Tamil film ‘Bramman’

The Hindu Bureau

Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra at the launch of their new film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Sasikumar and Naveen Chandra are reuniting for a new film that was launched earlier today. The yet-to-be-titled film is written and directed by RDM of Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban fame.

The two actors have previously starred together in the 2014 Tamil film Bramman. The new film will be produced by S Kathiresan under the banner Five Star Creations LLP. While veteran director Kasthuri Raja is attached to the project, other cast and crew details are yet to be revealed.

Naveen, after a critically acclaimed performance in Ammu, was recently seen in Veera Simha Reddy. He’s also a part of Shankar-Ram Charan’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual Game Changer. Meanwhile, Sasikumar, who was recently seen in Ayothi, has films like Pagaivanuku Arulvai and Nandhan lined up for release.

