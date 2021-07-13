‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ trailer: Arya’s pugilist drama is raw and real

Arya in ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’

13 July 2021 14:44 IST

Director Pa. Ranjith’s boxing-themed Tamil film will release July 22 on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has released the trailer of Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming boxing drama Sarpatta Parambarai.

All set to premiere on July 22, Sarpatta Parambarai stars actor Arya in the lead, and the film is directed by Pa.Ranjith and produced by Neelam Productions & K9 Studios. The film features an ensemble cast including Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathy, John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles. The cinematographer is Murali.G, and music is by Santhosh Narayanan.

Set in the 70s, Sarpatta Parambarai showcases the culture, and lives of the boxing clans that existed in North Madras. At the centre of the story lies two rival clans, Sarpatta and Idiyappa, who are constantly locking horns in a duel for the pride of their respective clans. The film, with a backdrop of sports, illustrates the nuances of an era that was rife with cultural and societal changes.

Advertising

Advertising

Talking about the film, actor Arya shared, “I have gone through a major physical transformation for this film and done a rigorous amount of training to get the physicality of techniques of a boxer right. It is a completely different role for me from my previous movies and I believe it is going to be a career defining film for me. Just like the sport, Sarpatta Parambarai promises to deliver a thrilling experience with action sequences and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seats. The trailer of the film will give you a brief sneak peek on what is about to come on July 22.”