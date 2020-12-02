‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ poster reveals a ripped Arya

The actor plays the lead role as a boxer in the 1990s, in his first collaboration with director Pa Ranjith

Arya plays the lead role as a boxer in the 1990s, in his first collaboration with director Pa Ranjith, in Sarpatta Parambarai.

Ranjith, who previously directed Madras with Karthi in the lead, Kaala and Kabali with Rajinikanth, directs Arya who returns to the big screen after his 2019 action thriller Kaapaan with Suriya.

In the poster shared by the actor on Twitter, a brawny Arya is seen inside a boxing ring with fans and supporters cheering him on in the background. Arya, who has been posting snippets of his workout routines on his social media, thanked the director and all his co-stars for making his dream project come true.

Joining the cast of the sports drama are Kalaiyarasan Anbu, Santhosh Prathap, Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken and John Vijay. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.