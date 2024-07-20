‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ new video: Nani, SJ Suryah face-off in Vivek Athreya’s film

The team of the Telugu action entertainer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Isn’t Saturday enough?), written and directed by Vivek Athreya and starring Nani and Priyanka Mohan in the lead, unveiled a new video titled ‘Not a teaser’ to coincide with the birthday of SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist in the film.

The video equates Suryah’s character of a ruthless police officer to Narakasura and hints at a face-off with the protagonist’s characters who are equated to Krishna and Satyabhama. The video begins with a voiceover stating that whenever an evil force grows stronger, an equal or more powerful force arises to counter it.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the first action entertainer from director Vivek Athreya who is known for family dramas and comedies such as Mental Madhilo, Ante Sundaraniki and Brochevarevarura. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is his second collaboration with Nani following Ante Sundaraniki. It has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Murali G. The film produced by DVV Entertainment is poised to release in Hindi, Tami, Malayalam and Kannada too, on August 29.

