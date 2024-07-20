ADVERTISEMENT

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ new video: Nani, SJ Suryah face-off in Vivek Athreya’s film

Updated - July 20, 2024 02:19 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 12:58 pm IST

‘Not a teaser’ video from director Vivek Athreya’s Telugu film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ to mark actor S J Suryah’s birthday, pitches him in a battle with Nani and Priyanka Mohan

The Hindu Bureau

SJ Suryah, Nani in ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The team of the Telugu action entertainer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Isn’t Saturday enough?), written and directed by Vivek Athreya and starring Nani and Priyanka Mohan in the lead, unveiled a new video titled ‘Not a teaser’ to coincide with the birthday of SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist in the film.

The video equates Suryah’s character of a ruthless police officer to Narakasura and hints at a face-off with the protagonist’s characters who are equated to Krishna and Satyabhama. The video begins with a voiceover stating that whenever an evil force grows stronger, an equal or more powerful force arises to counter it. 

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the first action entertainer from director Vivek Athreya who is known for family dramas and comedies such as Mental Madhilo, Ante Sundaraniki and Brochevarevarura. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is his second collaboration with Nani following Ante Sundaraniki. It has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Murali G. The film produced by DVV Entertainment is poised to release in Hindi, Tami, Malayalam and Kannada too, on August 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US