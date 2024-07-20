GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ new video: Nani, SJ Suryah face-off in Vivek Athreya’s film

‘Not a teaser’ video from director Vivek Athreya’s Telugu film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ to mark actor S J Suryah’s birthday, pitches him in a battle with Nani and Priyanka Mohan

Updated - July 20, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
SJ Suryah, Nani in ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’

SJ Suryah, Nani in ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The team of the Telugu action entertainer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Isn’t Saturday enough?), written and directed by Vivek Athreya and starring Nani and Priyanka Mohan in the lead, unveiled a new video titled ‘Not a teaser’ to coincide with the birthday of SJ Suryah, who plays the antagonist in the film.

The video equates Suryah’s character of a ruthless police officer to Narakasura and hints at a face-off with the protagonist’s characters who are equated to Krishna and Satyabhama. The video begins with a voiceover stating that whenever an evil force grows stronger, an equal or more powerful force arises to counter it. 

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the first action entertainer from director Vivek Athreya who is known for family dramas and comedies such as Mental Madhilo, Ante Sundaraniki and Brochevarevarura. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is his second collaboration with Nani following Ante Sundaraniki. It has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Murali G. The film produced by DVV Entertainment is poised to release in Hindi, Tami, Malayalam and Kannada too, on August 29.

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema

