‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’: Nani-Vivek Athreya film enters the ₹100-crore club

Published - September 16, 2024 12:06 pm IST

Directed by Vivek Athreya, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ also stars SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan in important role

The Hindu Bureau

Nani in ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’. | Photo Credit: DVV Entertainment/YouTube

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has entered the Rs 100-crore club at the box office. The Telugu film, starring Nani and directed by Vivek Athreya, hit the screens on August 29, 2024.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ movie review: Vivek Athreya, Nani and SJ Suryah deliver an entertaining Saturday story

Set in the fictional town of Sokulapalem, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. In the film, Nani plays Surya, who has a knack of unleashing his anger on Saturdays and taking on antisocial elements.

Nani and Vivek Athreya had previously collaborated for Ante Sundaraniki (2022), the romantic comedy also starring Nazriya Nazim. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s music is by Jakes Bejoy music while the action choreography is from Ram Laxman and Real Satish.

ALSO READ:Vivek Athreya on ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’: I did not want my protagonist (Nani) to be a killer 

Recently, Nani’s first-look from HIT: The 3rd Casewas revealed.Nani is set to star as Arjun Sarkaar in the movie, to be directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

