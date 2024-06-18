‘Sarfira’ trailer: Akshay Kumar bats for affordable flying in ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake

Makers of Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal-starrer Sarfira have unveiled the film’s trailer.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Akshay shared the trailer with his fans. It begins with Akshay's character in debt, stating his first goal with any money he gets will be to repay his loans. He is also passionate about a startup idea that he believes will succeed. The trailer then shows Akshay heading to the city to pitch his low-cost airline idea to airline tycoon Paresh Rawal, who rejects the proposal. He is then advised to return to his village and take up farming instead. However, he vows to break both cost and caste barriers to make flying accessible to everyone. The trailer shows Akshay's determination to overcome all challenges to fulfil the dreams of ordinary people

The film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024. It also features Seema Biswas in a pivotal role.

Sharing her excitement, director Sudha Kongara stated, "With Sarfira, we have aimed to craft a musical marvel that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the viewers' hearts. The soundtrack is diverse and will connect with fans across segments."

Kongara has previously directed Irudhi Suttru, Saala Khadoos and Soorarai Pottru, on which Sarfira is based.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra.

South star Suriya, who had played the lead role in Soorarai Pottru, will be seen in a guest appearance role in Sarfira.