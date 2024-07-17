GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Sardar 2’: Stuntman dies at the sets of Karthi - PS Mithran’s upcoming film

Also starring SJ Suryah, the film is produced by Prince Pictures

Updated - July 17, 2024 05:10 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 05:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
From the sets of ‘Sardar 2’ and Stuntman Elumalai

From the sets of ‘Sardar 2’ and Stuntman Elumalai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tragedy has stuck Team Sardar 2 just a day after the film went on floors. A stuntman named Elumalai passed away after an accident on the sets of the film on July 16.

Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ kick-starts production with pooja ceremony; to commence shoot on July 15

The film, which reunites Karthi with director PS Mithran, after the success of Sardar, is produced by Prince Pictures. The production banner’s X profile shared a release confirming the news.

According to the release, Elumalai worked as a stunt rig man. Elumalai fell from a 20-foot-high platform and sustained injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital nearby where he received intensive treatment, Elumalai succumbed to injuries.

‘Sardar 2’: SJ Suryah joins Karthi-PS Mithran’s sequel film

Sardar 2 also stars SJ Suryah. Notably, as a major change in the crew, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has replaced GV Prakash Kumar to compose music for the sequel, while Vijay Velukutty will edit the film instead of Ruben. George C Williams returns as the cinematographer.

