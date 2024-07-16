GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Sardar 2’: SJ Suryah joins Karthi-PS Mithran’s sequel film

The news comes few days after the film’s pooja ceremony and a day after the film went on floors

Published - July 16, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster announcing SJ Suryah’s casting in ‘Sardar 2’; actor Karthi, director PS Mithran, and producer S Lakshman Kumar at the film’s pooja ceremony

Poster announcing SJ Suryah’s casting in ‘Sardar 2’; actor Karthi, director PS Mithran, and producer S Lakshman Kumar at the film’s pooja ceremony | Photo Credit: @Prince_Pictures/X

Actor SJ Suryah has joined the cast of Sardar 2, the much-anticipated sequel to actor Karthi and director PS Mithran’s hit 2022 film.

The news comes few days after the film’s pooja ceremony and a day after the film went on floors.

Sardar, a spy action thriller, featured Karthi in dual roles, as a father and son. It told the story of how a cop, striving hard to rise above the reputation of being a national traitor’s son, learns of his father’s secrets and a bigger conspiracy at play.

PS Mithran: Every disguise of Karthi in ‘Sardar’ has a purpose

The film’s cast featured Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Rithvik, Munishkanth, Avinash, Yugi Sethu and Balaji Sakthivel in pivotal roles. The makers are yet to announce the names of the cast members who are set to return for the sequel.

Notably, as a major change in the crew, music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has replaced GV Prakash Kumar to compose music for the sequel, while Vijay Velukutty will edit the film instead of Ruben. George C Williams returns as the cinematographer.

S Lakshman Kumar produces Sardar 2 under his Prine Pictures banner.

