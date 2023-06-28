HamberMenu
Sarath Kumar pens a thank you note on 26 years of ‘Suryavamsam’; confirms sequel

Directed by Vikraman, the 1997 film starred Sarath in the lead along with Devayani, Raadhika, Priya Raman, Manivannan, Anandraj and Sundarrajan

June 28, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Sarath Kumar

Actor Sarath Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veteran actor Sarath Kumar took to Twitter to thank his fans on the occasion of his hit film Suryavamsam’s 26th year anniversary. In the tweet, the actor, who was recently seen in Por Thozhil, also confirmed that Suryavamsam will soon get a sequel. 

‘Por Thozhil’ movie review: Sarath Kumar and Ashok Selvan shoulder a brilliant investigative thriller

In the post that Sarath shared on Tuesday, he said, “Despite the changing times and evolving technology, Suryavamsam has made a mark for itself in the hearts of the audience and it’s been 26 years since its release. I thank everyone who has made the film’s characters, dialogues, songs and the whole film a success. Suryavamsam 2 coming up soon.”

Actor Sarath Kumar: If I am appreciated for doing a good role, I become the hero of that film

Directed by Vikraman, the 1997 film Suryavamsam starred Sarath in the lead along with Devayani, Raadhika, Priya Raman, Manivannan, Anandraj and Sundarrajan. With music by SA Rajkumar, the film ended up being one of the biggest hits of that time. The film was remade in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. 

Sarath, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his 150th film, The Smile Man. 

