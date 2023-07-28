ADVERTISEMENT

Sarath Kumar joins the cast of Arya, Gautham Karthik’s ‘Mr. X’

July 28, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The film also stars Manju Warrier and Anagha

The Hindu Bureau

Sarath Kumar | Photo Credit: @realsarathkumar/Twitter

We had previously reported that Arya and Gautham Karthik are teaming up for a film titled Mr. X that’s directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame. It’s now known that Sarath Kumar has joined the cast.

ALSO READ
Watch | Actor Sarath Kumar: If I am appreciated for doing a good role, I become the hero of that film

The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Mr. X also stars Manju Warrier and Anagha. Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran have penned the screenplay for the action drama, along with Manu. With Tanveer Mir handling the film’s cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Prasanna GK are in charge of music and editing respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US