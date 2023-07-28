HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sarath Kumar joins the cast of Arya, Gautham Karthik’s ‘Mr. X’

The film also stars Manju Warrier and Anagha

July 28, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sarath Kumar

Sarath Kumar | Photo Credit: @realsarathkumar/Twitter

We had previously reported that Arya and Gautham Karthik are teaming up for a film titled Mr. X that’s directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame. It’s now known that Sarath Kumar has joined the cast.

ALSO READ
Watch | Actor Sarath Kumar: If I am appreciated for doing a good role, I become the hero of that film

The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Mr. X also stars Manju Warrier and Anagha. Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran have penned the screenplay for the action drama, along with Manu. With Tanveer Mir handling the film’s cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Prasanna GK are in charge of music and editing respectively.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.