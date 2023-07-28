Sarath Kumar joins the cast of Arya, Gautham Karthik’s ‘Mr. X’

July 28, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

We had previously reported that Arya and Gautham Karthik are teaming up for a film titled Mr. X that’s directed by Manu Anand of FIR fame. It’s now known that Sarath Kumar has joined the cast.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Mr. X also stars Manju Warrier and Anagha. Divyanka Anand Shankar and Raam H Puthran have penned the screenplay for the action drama, along with Manu. With Tanveer Mir handling the film’s cinematography, Dhibu Ninan Thomas and Prasanna GK are in charge of music and editing respectively.