Sarath Kumar, Devayani, and more join Siddharth’s film with Sri Ganesh

We had earlier reported that actor Siddharth is teaming up with 8 Thottakkal director Sri Ganesh for a new film. On Sunday, the makers of the film, tentatively called Siddharth 40, announced that veteran actors Sarath Kumar and Devayani, and actors Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra Achar, have joined the cast of the film.

Arun Viswa’s production banner Shanthi Talkies took to their official social media handles to announce the updates on the film, which is their second production venture. Interestingly, on Sunday, the banner celebrated the first anniversary of their debut production venture, Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Meanwhile, Siddharth, who is currently in the limelight for Indian 2, also has Test, co-starring Nayanthara and Madhavan; and Miss You, co-starring Ashika Ranganath, among other projects in the lineup.

Notably, with Siddharth 40 and Jayam Ravi’s upcoming film Genie, Devayani is returning to Tamil cinema after 6 years. It is also noteworthy to mention that Sri Ganesh’s film marks a reunion between Sarath Kumar and Devayani; the two had starred in several hit films throughout the 90s and early 2000s, like Surya Vamsam (1997), Oruvan (1999), Paattaali (1999), Thenkasi Pattanam (2002) and Samasthanam (2002).

Meanwhile, Meetha is best known for starring in films such as Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee and Good Night. Chithra is best known for starring in Kannada titles such as Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side B and Toby.

