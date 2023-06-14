ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Polley in talks to direct Disney's 'Bambi' remake

June 14, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

‘Bambi’,the 1942 animated classic, is the latest film to be revived in the live-action format after the likes of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’

PTI

Sarah Polley | Photo Credit: realsarahpolley/Instagram

Filmmaker Sarah Polley is in negotiations to tackle Disney's live-action remake of 1942 animated classic Bambi. This is the latest film that is set to get the treatment at the studio.

Polley is best known for her 2022 drama Women Talking that earned her the Oscar for best adapted screenplay earlier this year. The live-action movie, which is at an early development stage at Disney, will feature music from six-time Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves, reported Deadline.

The original movie chronicled the story of a young fawn named Bambi as he learns his place in the forest. With his two best friends, a rabbit named Thumper and a skunk named Flower, Bambi comes of age as he faces the joys and heartache of growing up.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster wrote the most recent draft of the script. The movie will be backed by Chris and Paul Weitz’s Depth of Field. For the past few years, Disney has been strategically remaking its animated classics, starting with 2010's Alice in Wonderland.

So far, it has revived iconic films such as Lady and The Tramp, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Lion King, Mulan and most recently The Little Mermaid.

